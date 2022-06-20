High-Performance High-Value Forte™ Sim Racing Pedals from Asetek SimSports™ Unrivaled Amongst Load-Cell Brake Pedals!

AALBORG, Denmark, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Forte™ Sim Racing Pedals are receiving acclaim by several renowned sim racers and sim racing reviewers. Asetek's Forte™ throttle and advanced load-cell brake pedal set is getting high accolades for immersive racing at an extremely competitive price point, while providing premium performance, a true racecar feel, and the easy adjustments and calibration possible with the custom-made RaceHub™ software.

A recent entrant to the sim racing hardware and software provider space, Asetek took its proven expertise in mechatronics, design and manufacturing, and combined it with decades of real-life racing experience and simulation builds to bring the next level of immersion and the feel of a real racecar to even the most competitive of sim racers. With the Asetek SimSports™ pedals, now sim racers can choose between extreme performance hydraulic or advanced load-cell brake pedals from Asetek for immersive racing.

"When expanding our offering of sim racing pedals, it was key that we innovate a high-quality product that provides many of the benefits of our premium performance Invicta™ pedals, at a price point accessible to many more sim racers," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "I am pleased that the community is seeing the Forte™ pedals in action and getting reviews from critics in the industry. Our goal is to revolutionize the sim racing market – providing sim racers of all levels with the thrill of real-life racecar racing along with the ease of RaceHub™ software for the ultimate in customization and personalization."

Below is a roundup of reviews published to date:

Boosted Media's Will Ford - REVIEW: Asetek SimSports Forte Load Cell Sim Racing Pedals

Laurence Dusoswa - Forte™ Pedals Long Term Review

Sim Racer Dave Cam - A sim racers perspective.. | Checking out the brand new Asetek Forte load cell pedals!

Ron Reviewt - Asetek Forte Sim Racing Pedals im A-Z Test

Karl Gosling - Asetek Forte Pedal Review

RandomCall Sign – Asetek Forte: Trouble to Heusinkveld?

The Forte™ Pedal Set with its custom-made RaceHub™ software is available for pre-order purchase now at €449.00 including VAT ($449.00 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). Asetek expects to be shipping the Forte™ pedal set in the next couple of weeks. Sim racers can place pre-orders by going to https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop. For more information on the premium performance Forte™ pedals, please visit Products - SimSports (asetek.com).

If desired, Forte™ pedal owners will be able to upgrade their pedals to the Invicta™ T.H.O.R.P.™ (Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Pistons) system and replace the Forte™ pedal plates with Invicta™ pedal plates, for the ultimate experience of driving a real racecar. The Forte™ to Invicta™ Pedal Upgrade Kit is expected to be available for purchase in 2022.

In addition to the Invicta™ and Forte™ sim racing pedals, Asetek SimSports™ will also offer wheel bases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

Asetek prides itself on its credibility. Working with reviewers and influencers is an integral part of letting customers know our products will live up everything they are designed and tested to do. When it comes to racing hardware reviews, advertising and ethics, Asetek joined the Conscious Advertising Network, a voluntary coalition of over 70 organizations to ensure that industry ethics catches up with modern advertising technology. More information can be found here: Asetek's Ethical Guidelines.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally-friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports™ gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

