Pet Supplies Plus Celebrates Launch of OptimPlus™ with "Feed Great, Feel Great" Sweepstakes

LIVONIA, Mich., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, has launched the addition of OptimPlus™ to their roster of private brand offerings. In conjunction with this launch, Pet Supplies Plus is sponsoring a "Feed Great, Feel Great" sweepstakes for pet parents nationwide with nearly $15,000 worth of prizes.

One grand prize winner will receive a Pet Supplies Plus pet care gift basket valued at $250, a $1,000 Pet Supplies Plus gift card, a one-year supply of OptimPlus and a $500 Spa Finder gift card. Twenty-five additional winners will each receive a $100 Pet Supplies Plus gift card, a $100 Vitamin Shoppe gift card and a three-month supply of OptimPlus.

Starting Sunday, June 19 and running through Sunday, July 31, pet parents can visit the sweepstakes entry page to complete a three-question quiz for a chance to win these prizes. Each entry will automatically receive a discount toward the purchase of OptimPlus products at Pet Supplies Plus.

"We always strive to provide neighbors with quality, wholesome products for their pets," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "Adding OptimPlus expands the offerings under our brand name, giving pet parents nationwide even more healthy options. We're also excited to launch this sweepstakes and give the opportunity for our neighbors and their pets to win some great prizes!"

OptimPlus formulas are just as unique as each pet, focusing on their life stage, breed size, health and dietary needs. All varieties of natural dry dog and cat food are made with an enriching blend of vitamins, minerals and nutrients to provide a complete and balanced diet. OptimPlus deliberately selects each ingredient and always puts real animal proteins first. Every formula also contains guaranteed live probiotics to help support healthy digestion, an important part of a pet's overall wellness.

The addition of OptimPlus allows America's favorite neighborhood pet store to continue meeting the evolving need of pet parents – further solidifying Pet Supplies Plus as a one-stop shop for quality pet products and food.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 620 locations in 40 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com

