Appian Announces 2022 Excellence in Low-Code Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Low-Code Awards. The annual awards recognize and honor customers leading exceptional business transformation programs with the Appian Low-Code Platform . Finalists and winners were selected by a judging panel including Appian Chief Customer Officer Pavel Zamudio; Greg Marchese, Principal at KPMG; and Neil Ward-Dutton, Vice President, AI and Intelligent Process Automation, European Practices at IDC.

Innovator Award

The Innovator Award recognizes an individual or team whose use of Appian is disrupting their market, serving as a catalyst for a new standard in how work is done.

Winner: United States Marine Corps - Logistics Integrated Information Systems' (LI2S) Logistics Digital Transformation (LDT) Team.

The Marine Corps' TDM Catalyst application integrates people, processes, and data involved in Marine Corps' weapon system Acquisition Logistics (AL) activities. AL activities are critical, serving as the bridge between the iterative acquisition activities and logistics sustainment processes required to support the life cycle management of weapon systems and equipment. Catalyst was one of the first Marine Corps programs to adopt an Agile software development methodology. Developed in just eighteen months from cradle to deployment, Catalyst is being refined continuously based on customer input. The Marine Corps now operates with the benefit of clean, accurate, validated, and automatically updated data, and the AL workforce is able to ensure warfighters get the right parts and equipment at the right time.

Finalists:

Pepper Money.

NHS South Central West Commissioning Support Unit.

Impact Award

The Impact Award recognizes an individual or team using Appian to drive significant transformation with measurable return-on-investment (ROI) within their organization.

Winner: Poste Italiane.

Poste Italiane needed a back-office automation program to create a Digital Desk on which to implement, track and monitor all back office processes to achieve continuous improvement, cost containment and productivity increase – while also driving the de-specialization of back office operators through the introduction of robotics to carry out interactions with legacy systems. Working with Appian, Poste Italiane has dramatically reduced its cost to serve. More than 70% of documents managed by back offices are now digitized, and lead times have been reduced by at least 30% for main products. Case management saw a reduction of case handling time from more than 30 days to 15 days within Inheritance Process. Response times for credit declarations have reduced from 15 days to 7 days. Production efficiency has increased by more than 60%.

Finalists:

Aon

Credito Real

"Appian customers achieve enterprise-wide innovation and measurable business impact across their organizations," said Zamudio. "The high caliber of this year's award nominations made for a difficult judging process, and we heartily congratulate our 2022 award winners and finalists."

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

