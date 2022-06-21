Supermicro Announces Global Availability of Intelligent Edge Systems featuring Intel Xeon D Processors

Increased Performance and Workload Optimized Systems with Front I/O, Short-Depth, AI Inferencing, and IP65 Ruggedized Outdoor Enclosure Options – Bring High Performance and AI Closer to Data Generation

NUREMBERG, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded World 2022 -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, is announcing the global availability of a wide range of systems for edge computing, including the recently announced SuperEdge and a range of Intel Xeon D processor-based systems, with up to 20 cores, 25 GbE networking built-in, and a temperature operating range from -40° C to 85° C. These systems are optimized for the Intelligent Edge, where responsive systems that reduce latency are required. In addition, locating powerful AI systems closer to where data is generated reduces network traffic and lowers response time.

(PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to be able to deliver our high-volume optimized edge systems worldwide due to our expanded factories and capacity," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Our latest systems are designed for harsh conditions with the highest performing CPUs and GPUs that are available. Supermicro has the unique ability to quickly deliver industry-optimized solutions from the edge to the data center by using our Building Block Solution ® approach. We are also committed to lessening our servers' carbon footprint, resulting in fewer emissions and a greener planet."

Supermicro is introducing a selection of new systems, including updated versions of the popular IP65 Outdoor Edge system and the Supermicro Hyper-E product lines, all of which are designed with the optimal Intel Xeon CPU and various forms factors. These systems are all applications optimized for computing and inferencing at the edge and are available worldwide.

Edge systems from Supermicro incorporate the latest Intel Xeon CPUs, including the Intel Xeon D family and the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. As a result, Supermicro servers built with these CPUs show a performance increase over previous generations of systems, producing more work per watt of electricity.

"As data continues to be processed outside the traditional data center, customers are looking for solutions to address the most demanding use cases to create a better overall experience for key network and edge usages and workloads," stated Jeni Panhorst, VP and GM of Network and Edge Compute Division at Intel. "Our collaboration with Supermicro extends the reach of systems needed to meet demand in ruggedized environments and allows new solutions to be delivered to help increase innovation and decrease costs for many organizations."

The short depth and front I/O systems are critical for edge environments where physical space may be at a premium. These systems may need to operate in facilities far away from climate-controlled data centers and without interruption. Supermicro continues to innovate with servers that can be installed in outdoor environments, including the pole-mounted IP65 server platform for 5G and the intelligent edge. Moving AI inferencing to the edge of the network allows faster decisions to be made without using valuable network bandwidth to communicate back to a remote data center.

Supermicro at Embedded World 2022

Embedded World 2022 is a hub for knowledge transfer and dialogue among embedded systems developers, international specialists, and decision-makers. The embedded world Conference sheds light on diverse aspects of the embedded industry while providing a platform for the increasingly important exchange of interdisciplinary knowledge. In addition, Supermicro will demonstrate the latest edge computing systems, including the Supermicro IP65 Outdoor Edge system, the Supermicro Hyper-E, and the Supermicro IoT SuperServer product lines.

Hall:1 Booth: 208

To learn more about Supermicro Edge servers, visit:

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/iot-edge

To learn more about Supermicro, visit: www.supermicro.com

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

embedded world (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Super Micro Computer, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.