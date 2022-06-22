InventHelp Inventor Develops Product to Dispense Scalp Treatments (ORC-115)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to evenly distribute hair growth oils and other deep penetrating treatment onto the scalp without removing hair extensions, braids, or wigs," said an inventor, from Lake Mary, Fla., "so I invented the MAI COMB. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional application methods."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dispense oil and other treatments onto the scalp. In doing so, it enables the user to treat a dry, itchy scalp when wearing braids, extensions, a wig or dreadlocks. As a result, it saves time and effort and promotes healthy hair growth. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with braids, wigs, dreadlocks, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

