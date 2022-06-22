Miller Lite Launches Limited Edition Can To Honor Female Brewers This Fourth of July

The beer brand is pledging a donation up to $250,000 to the Pink Boots Society and committing to long-term development and increased representation of women in the beer industry

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth of July is beer's biggest weekend. And for good reason: nothing feels more American than enjoying a cold beer on America's birthday. But this year Miller Lite is unveiling the truth: there's no beer without women. A group of women called "Ale Wives" were the unsung heroes who brought beer to America in the first place, yet according to a recent poll only three percent of Americans know that fact.

So this Fourth of July, Miller Lite is reimagining its iconic design to celebrate the trailblazing impact women have made in beer with the limited-edition Mary Lisle can, inspired by the country's first recorded female brewer and her revolutionary contributions to the American brewing industry. In 1734, Mary successfully ran a Philadelphia brewery, becoming the first American woman to own and operate one. But through time, women were excluded from the industry as others saw an opportunity to cash in on the nation's love of beer, forcing most women out of the business altogether.

"When people think of beer, they think of men; there are very few people who realize that we actually have women to thank for beer in America," said Elizabeth Hitch, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite. "There's no better time to celebrate and put women back into the history books of beer than on the single largest beer selling weekend in America."

In honor of female brewers past, present and future, Miller Lite will also donate $5 from any case purchased online via Drizly or Instacart between June 27 and July 4 to the Pink Boots Society*, which inspires women in beer to advance their careers through brewing education. Additionally, Miller Lite is committing to long-term development and representation of women in the beer industry to support the next generation of female brewers.

"Women played a pivotal role in bringing beer to America as the first brewers here and are often underrepresented in the industry," said Erin Wallace, Pink Boot Society Board Member, "Which is why our mission at Pink Boots Society to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented beverage industry through education is so important and wouldn't be able to continue without generous donations from brands like Miller Lite and fundraising."

Drinkers can visit millerlite.com/marylisle for a chance to win a limited-edition Mary Lisle two pack** from June 22 to July 4. The can will also be released in Lisle's hometown of Philadelphia on June 30 and fans can visit here for details.

