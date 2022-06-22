Ping An Honored at Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2022 for Reimagining Customer Experience

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) is delighted to announce that Ping An Life has won the Global Bronze Award for Re-imagining the Customer Experience at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2022 with its "Intelligent Visiting Assistant - AI Meeting Platform". Ping An Life is the only Chinese company among the award winners, demonstrating its outstanding performance in digital transformation

(PRNewsfoto/Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Built with Ping An's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the "Intelligent Visiting Assistant - AI Meeting Platform" has been used in a wide array of business scenarios, including agent recruitment, smart training, and digital sales management, to fully support the agent team to carry out recruitment, training and marketing management.

In the agent recruitment process, the AI Interview tool can identify multi-dimensional information of prospective agents through smart conversation recognition and generate interview reports, saving a lot of interview manpower and costs. As of March 2022, AI Interview supported 17.98 million interviews over 2.76 million hours.

In the agent training session, the AI Training simulates actual sales practices and improves agents' sales techniques through interacting with robots and receiving training feedback. As of March 2022, AI Training delivered 830.5 million training sessions.

In exhibition marketing, the tool provides agents with functions including real-time Q&A with chatbots, smart conversation assistance, and conversation summaries. In addition, it also supports hosting large-scale online seminars and conferences, which can accommodate as many as 300 participants, making it the first of its kind in the insurance industry. In 2021, the platform facilitated more than 70,000 online product introduction meetings, with an average monthly meeting time exceeding 150,000 hours.

Ping An continues to advance its life insurance reform and strengthen its core competitiveness. Guided by the Group's "Finance + Technology" strategy, Ping An Life will continue to explore ways to facilitate seamless integration of technology and business and promote innovative technologies and solutions in marketing, services and risk management.

The Efma–Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards was launched by Efma and Accenture in 2016. Efma is a global non-profit organization established by banks and insurance companies to support industry development. Accenture is a leading global professional services company. The award recognizes the most innovative projects, initiatives, and ideas in insurance globally.

This year, the competition received 398 outstanding projects from 44 countries and over 250 insurance organizations across Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Participants included internationally renowned insurance companies, such as AXA from France, Allianz from Germany, and Discovery from South Africa.

The winning projects are independently voted on by a panel of global industry experts.

