Stoneback Endorsed by Tribune as Well as Community Leaders for the 16th District

Stoneback Endorsed by Tribune as Well as Community Leaders for the 16th District

SKOKIE, Ill., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, incumbent State Representative Denyse Wang Stoneback of the 16th District welcomed endorsements from the Chicago Tribune as well as leaders and community members in Illinois' Indo-American and Pakistani American communities.

(Original photo by John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune) State Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback addresses attendees of the March for Our Lives rally at Federal Plaza. The Tribune acknowledged Stoneback’s work in her first term as a legislator, expanding red flag laws, requiring handgun safety training for FOID card applicants, and establishing a commission to combat gun trafficking. (PRNewswire)

The Chicago Tribune applauded Stoneback's work as an advocate and legislator to enact stronger gun safety laws.

"In a campaign season with no shortage of spin and half-truths, the Tribune Editorial Board looked at the facts of this race and saw my unquestionable record of fighting to keep our communities safe from gun violence. I'm honored by their ringing endorsement," Stoneback said. "I've spent my career as a non-profit leader, a citizen-advocate, and now as a legislator fighting to get guns out of the wrong hands, because we need real leadership to keep our families safe, not more political spin and hollow promises."

Indo-American and Pakistani American leaders also say Stomenak is delivering for local families.

"I am happy to endorse Denyse Wang Stoneback for Illinois House from the 16th district", said Syed Hussani, Past President of the Indo-American Center and Present Board Member. "She is an advocate of gun laws and reform….We need her voice in the Illinois House to bring change."

Women's rights activist Shahida Khan stated, "Stoneback has earned a well-deserved reputation as a state rep who can be counted on to solve problems and get things done. As a women's rights activist and social worker, I support her for the 16th District."

Sadruddin Noorani of Skokie stated, "State Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback is a leader who is approachable and seeks the input of the community. She engages people on the issues and listens to their information. That's why I am happy to endorse her in her re-election campaign.

Rais Nizami, founder and president of the Illinois Premier League Cricket Conference, endorsed Denyse and said, "My endorsement goes to Denyse Wang Stoneback because she has a well-deserved reputation as a leader who can be counted on to solve problems and get things done."

Journalist Syed Ullah said, "I'm proud to endorse Denyse Wang Stoneback for District 16 in this important election because she is the only candidate who will put our communities and neighborhoods first, and she proved it already."

Stoneback has been proud to accept.

"The 16th District is rich in diversity, and I'm honored to represent many Indo-American and Pakistani American community members. I am incredibly grateful for their support and the backing of the Chicago Tribune," Stoneback said. "Together, we are building a solid and united community, committed to living in peace, harmony, and happiness.

The following have also endorsed Rep. Stoneback:

Arshia Hasnain, founder, and president, and executive director of Empowering Women NFP

Ali Khan, founder, and president of the Urdu Samaj of Chicago

Vaseem Iftekhar, Founder & Chairman of Northern Illinois American Muslim Alliance (NIAMA)

Raja Razzak, president of Pak American Medical Center

Razia Akhtar, Lincolnwood resident, and community leader

Sher Mohammed Rajput -Founding Member of Federation of Indian Associations [FIA-Chicago] - Board of Trustees - East West University - Founding Member of Indo American Center, Chicago.

Chodi Ma Khokhar, President of the Village of Glendale Heights

Asif Malik, Maine Township Trustee and civic leader of the Pakistani American Community

Indian American community leader Iftekhar Shareef and Akram Syed of Lincolnwood

Journalist Syed Ullah

Indian American community leader Iftekhar Shareef and Akram Syed of Lincolnwood

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House