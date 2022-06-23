DATAMARK and NGA Partner to Enhance GIS for NG9-1-1 Core Services

Partnership to leverage DATAMARK VEP and additional NG9-1-1 GIS data management solutions

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today their partnership with Next Generation Advanced (NGA), a prominent cloud-native NEXiS Core and call handling systems provider. The partnership will leverage DATAMARK's VEP (Validate - Edit - Provision) software as a service (SaaS) solution, as well as the firm's additional Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS data management solutions, to provide the most accurate and up-to-date GIS data available for use within NGA's NEXiS Core engine.

"DATAMARK's mission has always been to enhance public safety through the most accurate and complete GIS data available," said Robert Murphy, ENP, RPL, Associate Vice President at DATAMARK. "We are excited to welcome NGA to our partner ecosystem to further that mission and look forward to working with this leading cloud-native core services team that shares our passion for improved public safety."

DATAMARK is the go-to authority on GIS data for public safety, supporting addressing authorities, public safety answering points (PSAPs) and GIS analysts in the successful transition to NG9-1-1. The firm's cloud-native solutions, including DATAMARK VEP, were developed and are updated in a secure hosted environment. This allows industry best practice software access without the investment of on-premises hardware and infrastructure. These solutions provide commercial cloud-native technologies with industry-leading security protection.

"At NGA, we know that GIS is critical to the foundation driving NG9-1-1, " said Don Ferguson, CEO/Founder at NGA. "We wanted to partner with DATAMARK because they share the same mission and passion to provide the most complete NG9-1-1 experience possible to PSAPs and their communities."

NGA's NEXiS Core offering routes text, voice, and video media between the originating service provider and the PSAP. In NG9-1-1 environments, GIS plays a critical role in the transfer of information by ensuring it is routed to the appropriate PSAP in a matter of seconds. DATAMARK's offerings will enable NGA customers to leverage their authoritative and accurate GIS data in near real time within NGA's solution, simplifying and streamlining workflows.

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management and design-build project delivery. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and engineered models, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

NGA is a complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 911 Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment and patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information, please visit https://nga911.com/, request information at sales@nga911.com or follow NGA on Twitter or LinkedIn.

