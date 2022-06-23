Neonode Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was reconvened to June 22, 2022, was called to order and again adjourned without any business being conducted due to a lack of the required quorum.

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on July 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2022. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

The record date for determining stockholder eligibility to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 19, 2022. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

Neonode's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" all proposals and encourages all stockholders who have not already voted to do so immediately.

For more information or questions, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

+46 70 397 21 09

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

+46 734 10 03 59

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3590351/1596284.pdf Neonode - Press Release Regarding 2022 Adjourned Annual Meeting (6.22.22) https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c3063960 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

View original content:

SOURCE Neonode