GolfStatus Launches Marketplace to Connect Charity Golf Tournaments With Trusted Vendors & Partners

LINCOLN, Neb., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus, the leading technology platform for charity golf tournament fundraisers, has launched a Marketplace to connect tournament organizers with third party vendors and enhance their event's experience.
GolfStatus's golf event management software streamlines golf fundraisers, saving organizers valuable time and effort, and ultimately, helping raise more money. Marketplace was created to complement the platform as a one-stop shop of trusted partners providing a wide variety of goods and services for golf fundraisers.
"In addition to our software, Marketplace is another solution GolfStatus provides for nonprofits and organizations hosting golf tournaments to raise money for their mission," said Ashley Watson, director of marketing at GolfStatus. "Organizers can leverage Marketplace vendors to offer additional sponsorships and add-ons that make the tournament more fun, more engaging, and more lucrative."
Current GolfStatus Marketplace vendors include:
- Custom Golf Products by Proforma
- Auction Software by Handbid
- Text Messaging by Rally Corp
- Custom Golf Balls by GolfBalls.com
- Professional Long Drivers by Charity Golf International
- Custom Event Flags by Prestige Flag
- Celebrity Appearance by The Celebrity Source
- Hole-in-One Contests by GolfStatus
- Video Messaging and Collection by KindKatch
Find out more by visiting golfstatus.org/marketplace.
GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Visit golfstatus.org.
