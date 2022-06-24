Hemp Bombs® Debuts High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies

- Customers can try variety of flavors with new 50-count bottle bundles created to maximize value to consumers -

TAMPA, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Bombs, the manufacturer and distributor of award-winning CBD, Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC Gummies, announces its newest line of gummies, Hemp Bombs High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies.

"Delta-8 is one of the most popular cannabinoids being utilized alongside CBD products," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Hemp Bombs.

Last year, Hemp Bombs original Delta-8 THC Gummies were named a 2021 Retailer Choice Best New Product by CSP Magazine. Hemp Bombs High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies contain 50mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy and come in five flavors: Apple Aftershock, Blue Raspberry Burst, Frosted Pink Lemonade, Mellow Mango and Mixed Berry Blast. All flavors will be available in a 50-count bottle with an MSRP of $99.99.

Customers can also take advantage of new bundle savings by choosing two flavors of 50-count bottles for an additional $50 each, a savings of up to $100 for three bottles. By purchasing three bottles, a customer would be paying just $0.03 per MG of Delta-8 THC, the best value for customers in the industry. Similar bundle savings have been applied to Hemp Bombs Delta-9 THC gummies— three 50-count bottles costing $159.99, a savings of $65.

Federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, all Hemp Bombs THC Gummies are independently lab tested to ensure safety and compliance with all state and federal regulations.

"As our experience and reputation shows from manufacturing award-winning, industry-leading CBD products, we are more than capable of manufacturing reliable and safe Delta-8 products," said Collins. "We oversee the entire process, from raw material verification to packaging, shipping and marketing, so that our customers can have the utmost confidence in our Delta-8 products," said Collins.

All Hemp Bombs products are crafted and manufactured by its in-house team of more than 300 employees across four manufacturing and distribution locations in Tampa, Florida.

For more information about its commitment to providing the highest-quality Delta-8 products and to shop Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Gummies, visit www.hempbombsplus.com.

About Us

Hemp Bombs®, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9 cannabinoid products. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Hemp Bombs manufactures edibles, tinctures, topicals and pet products. Its award-winning gummies and other products are available in more than 20,000 locations nationwide and online at https://hempbombs.com/ and https://hempbombsplus.com/.

