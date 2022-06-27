Aventon Companies Begins Work on Its Second Apartment Community in Jacksonville

Aventon JAX South Offers a Solution to Housing Demand in Rapidly Expanding Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multi-family developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has broken ground on its newest luxury apartment community in Florida. Aventon JAX South will be a 360-unit, Class A, multifamily development located within the booming Jacksonville metropolitan area.

Spanning over 21 acres, Aventon JAX South will feature one, two and three-bedroom units in four-story elevator-serviced buildings, with first-in-class amenities designed for luxury living. With a resort-style pool, 24/7 fitness center, clubhouse with game room along with remote-working spaces and private offices, residents can simultaneously mix work and play. The community is also pet-friendly and offers an on-site dog park and air-conditioned pet spa for maximum convenience. The property's premier location along Philips Hwy offers close proximity to Flagler Center, the St. John Town Center, the Deerwood office market, downtown Jacksonville, and the area's world-class beaches.

"In the past few years, the Jacksonville market has experienced an unprecedented growth in jobs combined with an all-time low rate of unemployment, making it a truly desirable place to want to call home," said Burk Hedrick, Vice President of Development for Aventon Companies. "We look forward to the opportunity to provide another high-quality living environment to the growing and diverse resident base here."

The exteriors of Aventon JAX South were designed by Scott + Cormia Architecture & Interiors of Orlando, Florida while the interiors were created by Georgia-based firm, Design Environments, Inc. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments expected to bring nearly 7,600 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic. Aventon JAX South will begin welcoming residents in 2023.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs and asset manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

