InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Hammering and Nail Pulling (LAX-1391)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a construction foreman and I wanted to create an improved way to use a hammer and pry bar without the hassle of constantly switching back and forth between tools," said an inventor, from Van Nuys, Calif., "so I invented the HAMBAX. My design increases convenience and it could save space in a toolbox."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient tool for hammering and nail pulling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and use a separate hammer and pry bar. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could enhance safety. The invention features a simple and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

