WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO AWARD $30,000 TO ATLANTA-AREA HIGH SCHOOL BANDS THROUGH THE 2nd ANNUAL "GREAT ATLANTA BAND CHALLENGE"

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are partnering with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5 to present the 2nd annual Great Atlanta Band Challenge. The Great Atlanta Band Challenge is a contest that gives Atlanta-area high school bands the opportunity to showcase their talents and a chance to win $10,000 for their band programs.

1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group) (PRNewswire)

Atlanta-area high schools are encouraged to enter their band by visiting www.greatbandchallenge.com starting at 10 a.m. EST on June 27, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. EST on July 22, 2022. To enter, participants must submit a video, five minutes or less, of their school band playing a musical composition. Parental permission is required for all students featured.

On August 1, 2022, entrants will be narrowed to the top ten finalists. The finalists' videos will be available for public viewing and voting on www.greatbandchallenge.com starting at 10 a.m. EST. Voting will end on August 11 at 5 p.m. EST. The three bands with the most views will each win $10,000 for their band program, courtesy of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck.

Winners will be notified via phone and email after voting has ended between August 12, 2022, and August 15, 2022.

Musical education positively impacts students' academic performance, assists in the development of social skills and provides an outlet for creativity that is crucial to development. Though, despite the benefits, schools around the U.S. have decreased students' exposure to music due to increased emphasis on standardized evaluations and a lack of resources and support.

"We often applaud students who excel in subjects like science or math, but it's equally as important to support and stimulate those who express creativity through performing arts," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "With art and music programs being removed from academic curriculums around the nation, I'm encouraged that Atlanta has sustained its program and am excited to reward these bands for their hard work."

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

PHOTO/INTERVIEW/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITIES:

The following spokespeople are available for virtual or onsite interviews:

Amy Witherite - founder, Witherite Law Group

Band winners at local Atlanta schools

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Witherite Law Group Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WitheriteLaw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witheritelaw/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitheriteLaw

1-800-TruckWreck Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Witherite Law Group