The Beach Just Got Even Prettier with the New LoveShackFancy and Hurley Collaboration

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the Britney Spears and endless summer days, LoveShackFancy and Hurley, the California heritage surf brand, are at it again with a brand new collection of dreamy beach-ready pieces to set your summer off right. This exciting reprise differs from last year's collaboration by introducing bold neons, color-blocking, and flirty lurex pieces that can be worn in and out of the water.

FOR SOAKING UP THE SUN AND LIVING IN FULL BLOOM (PRNewswire)

Drawing heavily from the '90s and '00s, this collection speaks to iconic fashion moments from those carefree, and often rhinestoned, decades. Think boardshort skirts, bedazzled bikinis, and trucker hats that conjure up scenes from Blue Crush or your favorite '00s socialite getting snapped by the paparazzi. Simply put: this collection is full on FUN.

"We wanted to create something unique and flirty this season, but also tap into the bold colors we are known for in swim. Our girl lives in the water, and the idea of creating pieces she can wear both to surf and for a night out was really exciting," says Erica Levine Ryan, Global Director of Marketing for Hurley. "Our partnership with LoveShackFancy is so special because while we're different aesthetically, we align where it counts. We want women to feel strong, beautiful, and confident. We also love to innovate and aren't afraid to try new things. This collection allows for so many opportunities for women to express themselves and just have fun!"

And with the addition of apparel in this year's collection, the fun doesn't stop when the sun goes down. Skirts and mini dresses made from quick-drying swim material allow wearers to go from the waves to a night out without skipping a beat; airbrushed baby tees and rhinestoned cowboy hats are straight out of Coyote Ugly (and not to mention, mega on-trend); and bedazzled rashguards equipped with UPF protection double as tops, meaning in-and-out of water fashionistas have both sun protection and sexy date night covered.

"We like to call summer the official LoveShackFancy season so being able to collaborate with a major swim brand like Hurley has been the most epic experience. This is our second collaboration with Hurley and we've loved being able to have a bit of LoveShack in the surf space so we've made sure to make this collection extra special. This collection has our widest variety yet of swim/surf pieces from reversible one-pieces and bikinis in our favorite florals, of course, to rashguards, wetsuits, suits for kids, board shorts for men, and pink surfboards. We'll also be dropping a few fun extras this year as well as the cutest baby tees and tanks as a nod to '90s and '00s nostalgia for that ultimate beach babe moment," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy.

While LoveShackFancy brings the romance, Hurley brings the know-how on all things surf and swim. Hit the waves in floral prints come to life on performance Phantom™️ boardshorts for men, women, and kids, sporty swim silhouettes designed to stay put in the waves, and sand-free beach towels (in the shape of a heart, no less). Plus, with limited edition skateboards and hand shaped surfboards, you can truly live that endless summer lifestyle.

Ranging in price from approx. $70 to $1400, the LoveShackFancy x Hurley Collection will be available at core surf retailers, better specialty & department stores like Revolve, ShopBop, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and online & in-store at hurley.com and loveshackfancy.com

ABOUT HURLEY

Born from Water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Our unique blend of style and performance has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for innovation both in and out of water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com , and our Instagram, TikTok & YouTube channels are where our journey can be followed.

ABOUT LOVESHACKFANCY

LoveShackFancy is inspired by vintage finds; the collection is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace, with an emphasis on whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints. The brand originated from Rebecca Hessel Cohen's desire to design the perfect bridesmaid dress for her own ethereal summer wedding at her family home in Bridgehampton. From an initial collection of hand-dyed silk dresses, LoveShackFancy quickly gained a dedicated following for its romantic pieces that whisper of dream escapes and special moments. Find out more at www.loveshackfancy.com .

