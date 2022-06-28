Catherine Parrinello joins Tambourine as Chief Operating Officer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is excited to welcome Catherine Parrinello as Chief Operating Officer. In the newly created position, Parrinello will oversee Tambourine's Account Service, Creative, Development, Enterprise, Onboarding, Media, and Human Resources departments to ensure the hotel marketing firm is delivering flawless execution to its clients.

"The formation of the Chief Operating Officer role provides proper direction and attention to Tambourine's key operations departments," said Rafael Cardozo, CEO of Tambourine. "We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to the team. The experience she brings with her will only enhance Tambourine's current processes."

Prior to joining Tambourine, Parrinello served as the Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Publicis Groupe, the third-largest multinational communication group in the world. Parrinello was responsible for leading the Global Business Operations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Project Management Office, Resource Management, and Data Privacy teams across three continents and eight office locations. Parrinello's expertise lies in evaluating and reengineering underperforming technology and overall processes.

Parrinello is deeply impressed with Tambourine and the work the marketing firm produces for its clients. "The fact that the team can combine speed and efficiency with beautiful, quality execution is tremendous," said Parrinello, COO of Tambourine.

