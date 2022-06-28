Century Communities Announces 6 New San Antonio Metro Communities

Now selling new homes from San Antonio to Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce six new communities now selling in the greater San Antonio area with more communities coming soon. Boasting prime locations from San Antonio proper to fast-growing Cibolo, the new communities showcase a versatile array of single-family homes from the upper $200s, with contemporary open-concept layouts and on-trend included features—such as granite kitchen countertops and the builder's Century Home Connect™ smart home package.

Learn more, see available homes, and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SanAntonio.

"We're very excited about these new communities, offering homebuyers an incredible lineup of new homes in the dynamic San Antonio market," said Brian Fogarty, Texas Regional President. "We're also proud to be the only builder that provides homebuyers the flexibility to fully purchase their dream home on-site or online."

NOW SELLING:

Creekside at Los Altos | San Antonio, TX

Ask about available homes: 210.504.3023

71 homesites

Single-family homes from the upper $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,394 square feet

New section within established community

Community amenities include a park and playscape

Located in south San Antonio east of I-35, just off I-410 near Highway 16/Palo Alto Road

9907 Tierra Alta Way

San Antonio, TX 78224

New model now open!

Covington | San Antonio, TX

Ask about available homes: 210.987.2243

49 homesites

Single-family homes from the upper $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,178 square feet

Located in southeast San Antonio , west of I-410 off E. Southcross and S. WW White Road

4422 Chandler Road, Building 2

San Antonio, TX 78222

New model now open!

Hacienda | San Antonio, TX

Ask about available homes: 210.987.2240

253 homesites

Single-family homes from the upper $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,097 square feet

Future community amenities include a 1.8-acre park with a playground, picnic areas and a soccer field

Located in south San Antonio , west of Roosevelt Avenue off I-410 and E. Chavaneaux Landing

9842 Chavaneaux Landing

San Antonio, TX 78214

New model now open!



Blue Ridge Ranch | San Antonio, TX

Ask about available homes: 210.987.2239

108 homesites

Single-family homes from the upper $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,394 square feet

Future community amenities include a dog park and a playground

Located in east San Antonio , just east of I-410 off New Sulphur Springs Road

5819 Rams Cove

San Antonio, TX 78222

New model coming soon!

Boardwalk at Hunter's Way | St. Hedwig, TX

Ask about available homes: 210.987.2241

84 homesites

Single-family homes from the mid $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,282 square feet

Community amenities include a pavilion and a pond with a pier for catch-and-release fishing

Located in the charming community of St. Hedwig in the Schertz -Cibolo-Universal City ISD, just south of I-10 off FM 1518 at Hunters Trace

5207 Hunters Park

San Antonio, TX 78109

New model coming soon!

Bella Rosa | Cibolo, TX

Ask about available homes: 210.987.2242

60 homesites

Single-family homes from the $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Future community amenities include a community park with a playground and picnic areas

Located along the growing I-35 corridor northeast of San Antonio , just outside Loop 1604 and south of I-35 near Cibolo Valley Drive

247 Brook Shadow

Cibolo, TX 78108

New model coming soon!

COMING SOON:

Bear Creek | San Antonio, TX

Join interest list: 210.898.2609

Single-family homes from the $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,394 square feet

Located in northwest San Antonio , off the 1604 Loop

5498 Talley Road

San Antonio, TX 78253

New model coming soon!

Mesa Vista | San Antonio, TX

Join interest list: 210.898.2609

Single-family homes from the $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Future community amenities include a playground, splash pad, pavilion, walking trail, dog park and open space

Located in southwest San Antonio , off I-35 at Fischer Road and Timms Parkway

5326 Franklin Hills

San Antonio, TX 78073

New model coming soon!

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater San Antonio area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

