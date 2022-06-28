Eat. Sleep. Treat. Repeat: Tailored® Pet Unveils Exciting New Products to Simplify Doggie Wellness Routines During the Busy Summer Months

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Summertime enters full swing and families are juggling changing schedules, direct-to-consumer personalized dog food, treat and supplements brand, Tailored® Pet, is unveiling new products designed to simplify the daily wellness routine of the family's furriest member – the dog.

"As moms ourselves, we understand how fun-filled and busy summer can be," said Annina Silverman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tailored Pet. "Between family vacations, summer camps and playdates, it can be difficult to keep the family's wellness routines consistent, and often the family pup quickly falls to the bottom of the list."

"We're excited to expand our product lines to offer these new veterinarian-approved products specially designed to work together as part of a routine to help dogs live their heathiest, happiest lives," Ms. Silverman continued. "What's more, they can be easily bundled together as part of a subscription box to make setting their routine as simple as possible."

Sunshine and Supplements

Tailored is thrilled to introduce NEW, veterinarian-recommended Daily Supplement Bites designed to improve mobility and flexibility and reduce inflammation to help dogs maintain healthy movement well into their senior years.

Tailored's new Mobility Supplements are formulated with ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin to help support hip and joint health, and dogs love their meaty, chewy flavor and texture. Pet parents can click here to add Tailored Supplements to their pup's routine for $26.00 today. Customers who subscribe to any of Tailored Pet's suite of products also receive a 10 percent on-going discount.

"We're so excited to add supplements to our comprehensive line of products designed to help pups live full and healthy lives," Ms. Silverman said. "These mobility supplements are great for dogs of all ages, specifically senior and large breed pooches that are prone to hip and joint issues," Ms. Silverman continued.

Who Needs Ice Cream When You Have Freeze-Dried Raw Mixers?

Tailored is also pleased to introduce NEW Freeze-Dried Raw Mixers into their product line. These irresistible, nutrient-dense bites are made with single source animal protein, like natural, U.S. sourced beef liver or chicken. These protein-rich morsels are the perfect meal topper and entice even the pickiest of pups to run to their bowl. They're also perfect for training and any-time treating.

What's more, Tailored's freeze-drying process preserves the fresh raw whole food, while eliminating food-borne pathogens, so pet parents can feel good about treating their pup to the nutritionally-dense tastiness of raw protein in a safe and delicious way.

"These new items join our comprehensive suite of wellness products, which also include our Natural Dental Chews, which are designed with a vet-recommended texture to fight plaque and tartar, and parsley to help freshen breath, as well as our Soft and Chewy Real Meat Treats, tailored with benefits for puppy, adult and senior pooches," Ms. Silverman said.

Tailored's Freeze-Dried Raw Mixers, and many of their other products, are available for purchase for $15.00 from the company's website, and on Amazon.

Summer Savings on Custom Nutrition for your Pup

In addition to the exciting new products mentioned above, the brand also continues to offer personalized food tailored to the nutritional needs of each unique dog.

To personalize a recipe just for their pup, pet parents can visit the company's website and take a quick three-minute quiz to determine their dog's recipe. Beginning Tuesday, June 28, new subscribers can use code USA60 to receive 60 percent off their first bag of custom food at sign up, plus a tennis ball and biodegradable bamboo food scoop. Pet parents can get started at TailoredPet.com to take advantage of this limited time offer.

Tailored's brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and wellness concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs, plus other products from Tailored's full line to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop, and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to their furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food, treats and supplements brand dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com or to join our affiliate program, visit http://www.shareasale.com/join/tailoredpet.

