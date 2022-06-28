Mount Franklin Foods Selects Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage Solution to Meet its Appetite for Business Growth & Digital Transformation

Solution will help company attain greater supply chain transparency, boost operational efficiency and continue to improve customer satisfaction

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Mount Franklin Foods – a leading manufacturer of branded, contract and private-label confectionary, nuts, snacks, and food service products – has chosen Infor's CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution to support rapid business growth and help accelerate its digital transformation efforts.

Mount Franklin Foods, headquartered in El Paso, Texas, serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and food service distributors through its Sunrise Confections & Azar Nut divisions and affiliates.

As Mount Franklin Foods emerged from the pandemic and continued to grow at an exponential rate, the company recognized that it needed more agility to respond to a rapidly changing market and take advantage of new opportunities.

The company chose to partner with Infor and plans to deploy its CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution, supply chain planning, Infor Factory Track, dynamic Enterprise Performance Management (dEPM), and warehouse mobility to attain greater supply chain transparency, boost logistical and operational efficiency, meet and exceed quality and compliance requirements, and continue to improve customer satisfaction.

According to Mayela Soto, chief financial officer at Mount Franklin Foods, "Infor's cloud solutions will help us be more proactive in the way that we serve internal and external customer needs and accelerate our larger, organizational transformation initiatives. We now have the tools and insights to make better decisions faster."

"Infor is providing us with the tools and resources to help take our company to the next level," she said.

With Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, Mount Franklin Foods will integrate its systems into one platform – a single source of truth for real-time, reliable data. As the company continues to grow, and supplement its organic growth with acquisitions, this will minimize the time and costs associated with system integrations. The company also will have access to near real-time financial data for business insights and financial reporting.

Infor's cloud solution will help the company maintain higher levels of security and risk management. And with higher levels of supply chain visibility and transparency, the company can continually improve food safety and minimize waste.

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products, mints, culinary plant-based proteins, bake mixes, powdered beverages and ingredients headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and food service distributors through its Sunrise Confections & Azar Nut divisions, as well as through affiliates: Hospitality Mints and Element Food Solutions. For more information, please visit www.mountfranklinfoods.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

