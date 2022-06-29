ArgoCon 2022 Event Schedule is Released

In-person and virtual event will focus on collaboration, discussion, and knowledge sharing around the Argo open source project

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, released the schedule for ArgoCon 2022 , happening in Mountain View, California, and virtually from September 19-21. The event is vendor-neutral and is being organized by the CNCF Argo Community, offering 22 sessions and lightning talks.

The conference will cover topics spanning Argo's four projects: Argo CD, Argo Workflows, Argo Rollouts, and Argo Events. A community-led program committee of 125 reviewed submissions that will provide a diverse look at Argo – ranging from introductory content and end user case studies to demos and technical deep dives.

"Argo started out as a way of enabling organizations to declaratively build and run cloud native applications and workflows on Kubernetes using GitOps techniques. After joining CNCF as an incubating project in 2020, we could never have imagined the growth and enthusiasm the community would experience," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Argo is now used by over 185 organizations and trusted by end users like Tesla, Ticketmaster, and WordPress. It is great for the community to come together in-person to share learnings around this innovative project."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:

Attacking Argo CD with Argo CD (and then Defending) - Michael Crenshaw , Intuit

Argo Rollouts at Scale: How We Brought Automated Rollback to 2100+ Micro-services at Monzo - Joseph Pallamidessi, Monzo Bank ltd.

Managing Thousands of Automatic Machine Learning Experiments with Argo and Katib - Yuan Tang, Akuity & Andrey Velichkevich, Apple

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger Pipelines @ Adobe - Larisa Andreea Danaila & Ionut Maxim Margelatu, Adobe

Diversity and need-based scholarship applications for ArgoCon are due August 9 at 11:59 PM PT for in-person conference scholarships. Virtual conference tickets are complimentary to ensure that anyone who wants to participate, can!

For the full ArgoCon 2022 program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for standard in-person pricing through September 18. The all-access virtual attendee pass is complimentary.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

ArgoCon this year has been made possible thanks to our amazing community and support from our Diamond Sponsors: Adobe , Akuity , Codefresh , Harness , Intuit , and Red Hat .

The deadline to sponsor ArgoCon is Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:59 PM PDT. Contact sponsor@cncf.io if interested.

