Ballotpedia's New Legislation Tracker is a One-Stop-Shop for Current Election-Related Legislation

2,513 election administration bills, 162 enacted in 2022

MIDDLETON, Wis. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia, the nation's premiere resource for unbiased information on politics and policy, today announced the launch of its Election Administration Legislation Tracker, a best-in-class resource to help the public, media and researchers quickly and easily track voter-related legislation.

Keeping track of the latest election administration developments in all 50 states can be a daunting task. Ballotpedia's tracker sets a new standard for ease of use and flexibility, with no email address, license or fees required to sign up.

Election Legislation Tracker Highlights

Daily updates on bills and other relevant political developments

Currently covers 2,513 bills, with 162 enacted year-to-date in 2022

Bill summaries translated into easy-to-digest everyday language

Guaranteed to be neutral, unbiased and non-partisan

Free weekly digest every Friday reporting election legislation updates

"Whether you have five minutes for research or want to go deep on election legislation in your state, there's nothing as comprehensive as our Election Legislation Tracker," said Ballotpedia president and CEO Leslie Graves. "Election law and administration has come front-and-center in recent years, often surrounded by partisan talking points and spin," said Graves. "Our tracker cuts through the noise to give people what they really want – a simple, powerful, accurate, unbiased and free platform from an organization they trust."

"The Election Administration Legislation Tracker makes it easy to narrow your search to look only at bills introduced in states with Republican trifectas, states with Democratic trifectas, and states with divided government," said Geoff Pallay, Ballotpedia Editor in Chief. "You can also search by the sponsor's partisan affiliation to see the number of election-related bills introduced by Republicans and Democrats—and how those bills may or may not differ from one another."

Ballotpedia's Election Administration Tracker Advanced Features

Interactive search, filtering through eight different functions

Infographics

Daily updates by Ballotpedia's election experts

Neutral bill tagging and categorization (22 parent categories and 88 granular tags)

Bill summaries translated into plain language

Neutral, unbiased and non-partisan

No licenses or hidden fees

Current Election Administration Bills Enacted

Election law encompasses a wide array of issues, including voter registration, ballot access, early voting, absentee/mail-in voting and voter identification requirements. The laws governing the administration of elections can vary significantly from state to state and even between jurisdictions within states. This article identifies election legislation enacted in 2022.

Election Legislation Webinar and Video

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia is America's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections and policy. Founded in 2006, Ballotpedia has grown from a collection of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 358,000 encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

