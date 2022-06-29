Caldera Expands Strategic Partnership with Barbieri Electronic

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), recently announced an agreement with Barbieri under which Caldera will serve as the master distributor for all Barbieri electronic solutions worldwide, expanding on the brands' existing strategic partnership.

Barbieri develops and produces intelligent color measurement instruments for professionals in digital printing and is a color measurement market leader for large format, flatbed and industrial printing. As a long-standing strategic partner of Barbieri, Caldera will distribute the complete Barbieri product range.

"We're incredibly excited to expand our strong business relationship with Barbieri while increasing customer performance and satisfaction. Their color management products are best-in-class, and this agreement aligns with our focus on providing software to our customers that helps them deliver outstanding color quality," said Sebastien Hanssens, Caldera's VP of Marketing & Operations.

"In appointing Caldera as Master Distributor for Barbieri products, we're cementing one of our most important business partnerships. Caldera has consistently demonstrated an excellent understanding of our product range and our mission, and I feel confident in our future together," said Stefan Barbieri, CEO at Barbieri.

Barbieri electronics' range of spectrophotometers includes the following models: Spectro LFP qb, Spectro LFP qb Textile Edition, SpectroPad DOC, Spectro Swing and Spectro LFP S3. Barbieri's range of measuring devices will be available in two different lines— the blue Barbieri line and the orange Caldera line.

About Caldera:

French software developer Caldera has been developing solutions for the wide-format digital printing industry since 1991. Its award-winning programs help print service providers to improve their productivity, cost-efficiency and color output. Caldera solutions provide advanced color management, prepress and image processing tools for the graphics, signage and textile markets. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

