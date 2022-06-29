EduGlobal College Holds First Professional Development Day

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "Elite Education Group International"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on June 24, 2022, EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal") held its first Professional Development Day. The rationale of the event, attended by EduGlobal's professional staff and guests of the college, was to promote professional practices, understand how educational institutions can best function as they gradually emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, and to share best practices in terms of student recruitment, program development and leadership cultivation.

In opening the event, Mr. Sylvester Chen, Chief Executive Officer of EduGlobal College, stated, "We gather together today to share our best professional practices, learn from and support each other, and move forward with offering the best education and services to our students and community."

Guest speaker Dr. Daniel Weeks presented on the topic of 'Servant Leadership' where he said, in part, "Good leadership is patient, unobstructed and committed support to help the team to achieve its organizational goals; leadership is not about one's ego, and it is about committing to succeeding together."

EduGlobal's Professional Development Day consisted of three thematic presentations, Leadership in Education, Marketing and Recruitment, and Academic Programming. Presentations by EduGlobal professionals included those of Anjali Kashyap, EduGlobal's Manager of International Student Recruitment, who presented on the topic of 'Push and Pull Factors' in international student recruitment, and Alfred Rieza, EduGlobal's Associate Registrar, who presented on the topic of 'Administration Software for College'.

The Professional Development Day concluded with teambuilding activities and a strong consensus about the value and meaning of education as well as EduGlobal's unique positioning in preparing its students for their academic and career pursuits.

About EduGlobal College

EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal") is a private college located in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia, Canada. EduGlobal provides English language programs for international students who are seeking academic and career advancement and specializes in English for Academic Purposes (EAP) programs (also known as English as a Second Language, or ESL, programs) that focus on helping international students acquire the advanced competencies in academic English that will be necessary for them to complete their degree programs. In tandem with its EAP program, EduGlobal offers first-year university courses and a Master's Academic Preparation Program to help prepare international students who have completed a bachelor's degree and aspire to pursue graduate studies at a Canadian university. EduGlobal also offers students an innovative model for bridging the gap between private and public sector post-secondary education in Canada through its pathway program. EduGlobal is approved by The Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. For more information, please visit https://eduglobalcollege.com/.

About Elite Education Group International Limited

Elite Education Group International Limited ("Elite Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company also has the right to a controlling equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Further, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Regional Campuses of Miami University located in Oxford, Ohio, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.eei-global.net.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

