Marathon Oil Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, August 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)
The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, August 4, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Kathy Sauve: 713-296-3915

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301578088.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.