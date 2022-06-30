Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Celebrates the Fourth of July with Savory Steak Recipes

Keep the celebration – and the steak – going after the fireworks fade with easy recipes for steak leftovers

DENVER, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dressing in red, white, and blue and rounding up the sparklers is all part of the fun of Independence Day, but what's really going to light up the holiday – is steak on the grill. With the holiday falling on a Monday this year, Beef. It's What's For Dinner., funded by the Beef Checkoff, is here with ideas for using leftovers from the Fourth for delicious meals to keep the celebration going all week long.

Grilled Steak and Watermelon Salad courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner. (PRNewswire)

If you're looking for something light and fresh after a night of watching fireworks, this Grilled Steak and Watermelon Salad recipe makes for the perfect meal. Grilled watermelon, cherry tomatoes, and red onion give it color, but grilled slices of steak from the night before pack this salad with protein. Just toss it together with your favorite dressing and some feta cheese and you instantly have a hassle-free, summertime favorite.

Another mouthwatering meal to make use of those Fourth of July leftovers are these Sirloin Sandwiches with Red Onion Marmalade. A hoagie bun filled with slices of grilled top sirloin steak with creamy goat cheese and homemade red onion marmalade will get your tastebuds booming with flavor.

And to top off the week, this Pesto Steak & Arugula Pizza gives a delectable new take on everyone's favorite pie. Featuring slices of grilled sirloin steak, pesto, tomatoes and arugula, this pizza aims for new heights when it comes to repurposing a nice, juicy steak.

So, fire up the grill and plan to hang on to those leftovers, because these three recipes are just a few examples of how you can celebrate big.

For more ideas on what to do with leftovers from the Fourth of July, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

