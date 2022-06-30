InventHelp Inventor Develops Swimwear to Protect G Tubes in Water (ALL-2789)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a nurse for 25 years and I thought there should be a protective garment to allow patients with G tubes to safely swim or play in a sprinkler," said an inventor, from Sandy Springs, Ga., "so I invented the G TUBE SWIMWEAR. My design ensures that the tube and opening remain clean and dry."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a G tube while swimming or playing in water. In doing so, it prevents water from entering or touching the tube. As a result, it reduces the risk of infection, it eliminates embarrassment and it provides peace of mind. The invention features a safe and comfortable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for children and adults with percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2789, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

