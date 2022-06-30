NO LONGER A 'LIL SECRET' - KFC ANNOUNCES JACK HARLOW MERCH NOW AVAILABLE FOR SALE

Beginning today, the limited-edition Jack Harlow x KFC merchandise will be available exclusively at www.JackHarlow.us/KFC while supplies last

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the introduction of the much-talked-about KFC Jack Harlow Meal, the partnership between the two Kentucky icons keeps getting bigger and better – now with the release of first-class branded merch. The Jack Harlow x KFC merch is now available via www.JackHarlow.us/KFC for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Fans can get their hands on apparel exclusively designed for the Jack Harlow x KFC partnership, including sweatshirts and t-shirts featuring art from the Jack Harlow Meal packaging and the iconic KFC throwback slogan, "We do chicken right." Prices start at $35 (tax extra).

The Jack Harlow Meal is available at KFC now through July 17. It includes Jack's favorite menu items: the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and a nice cold lemonade, all served in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging.

To celebrate the launch of the Jack Harlow Meal, KFC transformed an Atlanta KFC (2637 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, Ga.) into an Insta-worthy Jack's Meal HQ where fans were given an exclusive first taste of Jack's meal and the chance to meet Jack Harlow on June 4. Harlow even spent time surprising fans in the drive-thru.

Fans can visit the Jack's Meal HQ Atlanta KFC and order the Jack Harlow Meal at participating restaurants, on KFC.com or the KFC App until July 17. Download the KFC App for other exclusive Jack Harlow content.

True to the Jack and KFC partnership, the merch was designed and produced by Kentucky-based creative agency NIMBUS with personal input from Jack Harlow.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Jack Harlow

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Jack Harlow is one of music's greatest new stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts three GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 5 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY in December 2020, which featured the 7x Platinum worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the 24-year-old his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.

The Generation Now/Atlantic Records star has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2022 Kids Choice Awards, to name a few.

Harlow is now poised to reach even greater heights with his hugely anticipated second album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the bombastic lead single "Nail Tech" and the infectious follow-up, "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022, thus far.

