TimelyMD to Integrate Total Brain Functionality into Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, an applied, integrative neuroscience company, today announced that the company has signed a deal with TimelyMD , the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Under this agreement, TimelyMD will integrate select elements of Total Brain's SaaS-based mental health monitoring and support platform into the company's award-winning virtual care platform.

TimelyMD will incorporate content from Total Brain's self-care tools and educational content library into their products designed to help students thrive. Total Brain's health literacy articles, brain training games, and guided meditations will enhance personalized care experiences and ensure access to proven mental health resources.

TimelyMD's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, offers a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content. TimelyMD currently works with 200+ campus partners and cares for more than one million students nationwide.

"Innovation is one of our core values at TimelyMD, and that means continually enhancing our platform to realize our vision to help students be well and thrive," said Zac Fleming, Senior Vice President of Product at TimelyMD. "Total Brain's content and technology extend our ability to meet the diverse needs of our student population with a goal of improving their overall health and well-being."

"Partnering with TimelyMD not only gives Total Brain an entrée into the higher education space, but also significantly expands our reach in the population health segment," said Total Brain CEO Matthew Mund. "The Total Brain platform was designed with extensibility and customization in mind, giving it broad applicability across a wide variety of sectors. We are excited to take our technology, which has been used extensively in clinics and corporations, and bring it to the college student market."

Total Brain Limited is an applied, integrative neuroscience company, based in San Francisco and Sydney, that has developed and offers Total Brain, a mental health monitoring and support platform powered by the world's largest standardized brain database. Its SaaS platform has helped more than one million registered users to-date scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. Benefits for populations and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs, and higher productivity. For more information, please visit www.totalbrain.com and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

