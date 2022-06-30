UC Berkeley Tops FORTUNE’s 2022 Best Online Master's in Cybersecurity Ranking

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Education published its first-ever ranking of the Best Online Master's in Cybersecurity Degrees. University of California—Berkeley took the top honors, followed by Yeshiva University (Katz), and Western Governors University.

The ongoing pandemic has both been an accelerant for both the digital economy and for online education. That's why FORTUNE built a ranking of online cybersecurity programs. After all, the cyber industry was among the biggest winners of this digital transformation.

FORTUNE Education Editorial Director Lance Lambert says, "The pre-pandemic world of higher education is never coming back. At least not all the way. Online education is now the preferred way to learn by many of the nation's best and brightest students. To help guide the next generation of business leaders, FORTUNE ranked the nation's best online cybersecurity programs."

The combined enrollment of the 20 online cybersecurity programs on our list totals 3,064. The median base salary for students who complete UC Berkeley's online cybersecurity program is a staggering $200,000. For comparison, Harvard Business School's latest MBA class netted a median base salary of $150,500.

FORTUNE's Top 10 Online Cybersecurity Programs in 2022 are:

University of California—Berkeley Yeshiva University (Katz) Western Governors University Indiana University—Bloomington Johns Hopkins University University of Arizona California State University—San Marcos Robert Morris University University of San Diego Roger Williams University

The final ranking was determined using three components: a Selectivity Score, which considers the average undergraduate GPA of incoming students, as well as acceptance rates, a Success Score determined by one-year retention rates and graduation rates, and a Demand Score measuring the total size of program's most recent graduating class.

Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights, and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers. FORTUNE Education also produces rankings and ratings of graduate, post-graduate, executive education, and personal and professional improvement programs, informed by FORTUNE's unparalleled understanding of which skills matter to businesses today.

