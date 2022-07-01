AMAZFIT SENDS THE SUPER-TOUGH T-REX 2 SMARTWATCH ON A SPACE RIDE

A journey into space that demonstrates the smartwatch's military-grade toughness and optimized positioning system.

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), recently sent its rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex 2, into space on a quest to prove its strength in extreme environments. The Amazfit T-Rex 2's space ride shows the brand leading by example with the spirit of "Up Your Game", while also fulfilling this watch's promise to inspire users to "Evolve Your Instinct". Amazfit believes that through the power of science and technology, there are infinite possibilities in life to be explored.

As the perfect companion for exciting outdoor adventures, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 has passed 15 military-grade tests including resistance to high and low pressure, extreme 70℃ heat and -40℃ cold, plus intense vibrations and shock – which were put to the ultimate test during the smartwatch's launch to space and return to land.

Beginning in the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 was sent into space on a lightweight spacecraft equipped with fully functional tracking and control systems, as well as an on-board camera to capture the most exciting highlights during the two and a half hour round-trip.

The smartwatch reached a peak altitude of about 113,000 feet (34.5 kilometers) and reached a top speed of over 180 miles per hour during the descent. Along with enduring intense air pressure of less than 0.2 percent of what we experience at sea level, the smartwatch also resisted freezing temperatures as cold as -64°C.

During this incredible trip, the Amazfit T-Rex 2's dual-band positioning and support for five satellite systems were both enabled to track its journey, while the Sent Into Space operating team on the ground each sported their own Amazfit T-Rex 2 to display their real-time movement directly on their watch, as they tracked the spacecraft during its return to Earth.

Once they retrieved the returned Amazfit T-Rex 2 from the landed craft, the Sent Into Space team reviewed the complete route the smartwatch had taken during its challenging mission to space, and acknowledged that the Amazfit T-Rex 2 had proved itself to be a true rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch.

Commenting on the space ride, one of the spacecraft technicians said, "There's a lot of smartwatches on the market but there's very few I'd be confident to take on one of our launches in Death Valley, or in the glaciers in Iceland, or on an aquatic recovery trip in the Pacific. I mean, this is a smartwatch that can go to space and come back working fine without a scratch."

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/

