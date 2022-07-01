FCA Reports Second-quarter 2022 US Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- U.S. total sales decline 16%; retail sales down 24%
- Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increase 95% versus same quarter last year
- Total U.S. sales for the Jeep® Compass rise 54% over same quarter last year
- Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Grand Cherokee rise 12% over same quarter last year
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.
- Dodge Charger total U.S. sales rise 3% versus same quarter last year
- Ram brand's commercial shipments rise 9% over same period last year
- Total commercial shipments in Q2 2022 rise 13% versus same quarter last year
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2022
Q2 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
21,927
14,195
54 %
46,335
34,154
36 %
Wrangler
53,946
69,020
-22 %
99,497
118,666
-16 %
Gladiator
20,845
29,962
-30 %
38,757
48,784
-21 %
Cherokee
9,278
29,235
-68 %
19,357
67,158
-71 %
Grand Cherokee
59,252
52,726
12 %
134,369
107,924
25 %
Renegade
7,263
15,297
-53 %
17,253
31,294
-45 %
Wagoneer
10,220
0
New
17,275
0
New
Grand Wagoneer
3,932
0
New
7,101
0
New
JEEP BRAND
186,665
210,439
-11 %
379,946
407,984
-7 %
Ram P/U
117,867
164,232
-28 %
244,983
313,068
-22 %
ProMaster Van
15,961
18,129
-12 %
25,289
29,009
-13 %
ProMaster City
4,044
5,389
-25 %
5,753
8,593
-33 %
RAM BRAND
137,872
187,750
-27 %
276,025
350,670
-21 %
200
0
2
-100 %
2
3
-33 %
300
4,837
5,668
-15 %
7,582
11,062
-31 %
Pacifica
32,097
13,229
143 %
58,463
47,571
23 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
36,934
18,900
95 %
66,047
58,637
13 %
Dart
0
1
-100 %
1
2
-50 %
Charger
23,020
22,363
3 %
38,459
42,103
-9 %
Challenger
14,558
15,052
-3 %
25,682
30,148
-15 %
Viper
1
0
1
2
-50 %
Journey
45
5,885
-99 %
156
12,765
-99 %
Caravan
3
1,158
-100 %
21
2,867
-99 %
Durango
6,090
17,855
-66 %
20,439
38,415
-47 %
DODGE BRAND
43,718
62,314
-30 %
84,761
126,302
-33 %
500
0
8
-100 %
1
12
-92 %
500L
2
84
-98 %
3
153
-98 %
500X
245
403
-39 %
578
668
-13 %
Spider
2
396
-99 %
7
873
-99 %
FIAT BRAND
249
891
-72 %
589
1,706
-65 %
Giulia
1,179
2,219
-47 %
2,324
4,284
-46 %
Alfa 4C
0
43
-100 %
1
67
-99 %
Stelvio
1,904
2,756
-31 %
4,049
5,313
-24 %
ALFA ROMEO
3,083
5,018
-39 %
6,374
9,664
-34 %
FCA US LLC
408,521
485,312
-16 %
813,742
954,963
-15 %
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.
For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
