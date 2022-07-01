InventHelp Presents Secure Oil Funnel (PTA-119)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver I would use this device to help me when I added oil to the crankcase," said the inventor from Portland, Ore. "I invented this idea in order to help keep the funnel upright and secure on its own so that the user could use two hands to pour in the oil."

He invented the patent-pending HANDS FREE SELF-VENTING OIL FILLER FUNNEL that is a hands free operation that helps eliminate accidental oil spills. This could secure into a filler tube for complete stability and a quick and easy pouring of fresh lubricant without physical struggle. The funnel features a self-venting design that prevents back pressure within the crankcase. Additionally, it could help avoid any chance of a real mess that is difficult and time-consuming to clean.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

