YUMY CANDY ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH ACTIVE MARKETING GROUP FOR UNITED STATES EXPANSION

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") Canada's first publicly traded low sugar, plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with Active Marketing Group, (AMG) an established sales and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience and valued relationships with retail buyers in the Unites States of America. AMG works with some of Americas largest chains such as Walmart Inc., Walgreen Company, Target Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven Inc., Kroger and Amazon.com amongst many other major retail players.

AMG consists of industry professionals with specific experience in the CPG space previously operating and running large companies that are key items in the Snack and Confectionery aisles today. The group has worked with The Hershey Company for over 11 years, meeting valued buyers and industry contacts directly applicable to Yumy's desired sales channels. AMG is very selective with the brands they represent, as they a proven track record exponentially growing their partnered companies and building brands into new territories. Yumy's proven past record in Canada has allowed it to partner with one of Americas top distribution groups.

By entering into the agreement, Active Marketing Group and Yumy Candy will work together throughout its expansion into the United States. AMG will include the Yumy brand in their portfolio of selected brands and perform sales outreach direct to buyers on behalf of the company. "We are very excited about this partnership as our goal to expand to the US is finally coming to fruition. With Active Marketing having such established partnerships with all the major players across both brick and mortar and ecommerce, the marketing group will be able to expedite our growth plan immensely, in a much shorter amount of time." States Erica Williams, Chief Executive Officer of The Yumy Candy Company. "By gaining an established and well-connected broker in the industry for over 30 years, we trust our product and brand will be getting into the right hands."

The Yumy Candy Company has established itself as a household name in many large retailers across Canada and has been preparing for the US launch to meet demand for many health-conscious consumers. Mintel reports that "56% of U.S. consumers who were limiting their sugar intake were doing so because of future health concerns. Now, with the increased health concerns surrounding Covid-19, 30% of U.S. internet users say that "low sugar" has become more important to them, and 55% of U.S. adults want to limit sugar in their diet." The company has already received inquiries from multiple US consumers and retail buyers expressing interest in their products up until this point.

Active Marketing has already begun setting up key strategic meetings with retail buyers and will begin presenting the Yumy Candy products for listings. The company is in process of listing the Yumy products with a designated product distributors, to maximize the product availability to retail partners across the US.

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

