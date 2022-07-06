Cavan Solutions Inc. Awarded the FAA Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) Contract

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavan Solutions Inc, a proven provider of highly technical support services to the FAA and NASA, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the FAA Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) contract. The multi-award IDIQ contract has a contract ceiling of $2.3B and a 10-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

Cavan and its exceptional team will provide National Airspace System (NAS) Modernization and Air Traffic Management (ATM) support to the FAA NextGen Organization. The broad range of services encompassed by the program include Future NAS Research and Development; Innovation Support such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) and Commercial Space; Systems Engineering and Integration; Integrated Laboratory Support; Automation, Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance Support; Safety; Aviation Weather; Cybersecurity; Cloud Computing; Data Analytics; and Program Planning and Management.

"We are proud to be among the premiere aviation companies selected for a SETIS award. The contract will help the FAA chart the future of aviation for the next decade and Cavan is very excited to be part of that important work" said CEO Mary Pritchard. "Cavan and our SETIS partners are committed to the FAA's success advancing the National Airspace System."

Cavan Solutions, a woman-owned small business, is a premier provider of high technology services specializing in systems engineering, air traffic operations, data analytics, and business management. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has earned a reputation for advancing research and emerging technologies into operationally viable solutions that deliver the benefits of the next generation aviation system.

