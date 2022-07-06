OPENVAULT TAPS STUART EATON AS VP OF SALES, LATAM

Focus on meeting increasing demand for broadband technology solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Eaton, who has helped Latin American and global telecom providers improve performance and ROI for over two decades, has been named Vice President of Sales, LatAm for OpenVault, the broadband technology solutions and insights company announced today.

Stuart will help existing customers migrate to new solutions for better customer satisfaction and bottom-line results.

Eaton is responsible for helping existing customers and prospects throughout Central America, South America and the Caribbean leverage OpenVault's SaaS-based tools that improve network performance, subscriber satisfaction and monetization. He also drives deployment of new products that enhance broadband capacity without node splits costs, and that can improve provider profitability and visibility into sources of broadband traffic. He also manages the activities of Lotier International, Power & Tel, and TVC, OpenVault's distribution partners in the region.

"From our earliest deployments in LatAm to our work with the largest operators in the region, providers consistently have recognized the business and market benefits of OpenVault technology," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. "Stuart Eaton's connections and expertise will bring new operators into the OpenVault community, and will help existing customers migrate to new solutions for better customer satisfaction and bottom-line results."

"LatAm opportunities are almost never one-size-fits-all," said Eaton. "Using OpenVault's rich portfolio of tools and products, we'll work closely to tailor results to each customer's individual needs. We help operators adapt to a challenging marketplace as our research and development team pioneers new breakthroughs."

Eaton has more than 15 years experience within the Latin America telecom community, including sales leadership positions with Avantel in Mexico and Embratel in Brazil, Embratel Americas and PeerApp. Prior to OpenVault, Eaton was global VP of sales for IS5 Communications and headed Americas business development for both Akleza and PCCW Global.

