The Raelian "Embassy for Extraterrestrials" project presented to 50 cities around the world

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past April, the International Raelian Movement (IRM) organized several events aimed at showcasing the plans for the "Embassy for Extraterrestrials" project during which a panel spearheading the project explained the different stages involved in its much-anticipated realization.

According to Daniel Turcotte—project's general manager—it was an important milestone insofar as the timeline set for its realization. "This unique, ambitious, thought-provoking and paradigm-shifting Embassy project proposed by the IRM not only incorporates tourism as well as scientific and convention facilities, but it also has the potential to be one of the most lucrative undertakings the world has ever seen and bring about improved and everlasting changes to our humanity," said Turcotte.

In the following months, various teams located on each continent will be presenting the "Embassy for Extraterrestrials" project to the mayors of 50 selected cities around the world. These cities include Tokyo, Dubai, Miami, Sao Paolo, Guadalajara (Mexico), Lima, Abidjan, Cairo, Sydney, and many others on all five continents.

"The goal is to invest tens of millions of US dollars in the construction and operation of the project and attract at least three million visitors per year to a site where a half-scale model of the Embassy will also be the center of attraction and provide the focus for tourism during the construction phase," added Turcotte.

"After years of secrecy and denial of the existence of UFOs—now officially named 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) by our government—many governments including the US had a shift in policy and now slowly acknowledge that UFO sightings are real and are not of this earth. Hence, the timing could not be any better for any city and country to get involved in this project," Turcotte continued.

Rael—spiritual leader of the Raelian Movement—has explained for more than 45 years that the extraterrestrial civilization behind these UFO sightings wishes to prepare humanity for an official contact. He recognizes that UFOs are important, but also stresses that the time has come to stop focusing on them and instead start asking what intelligence is guiding them and why are they making themselves increasingly visible.

According to the International Raelian Movement—sponsor of the "Embassy for Extraterrestrials" project—one of the key requirements for the completion of this project is the attribution of international diplomatic immunity for the 490-hectare land that would involve the support of the government.

"We hope the mayors from the selected cities will be open-minded enough to consider this project and eventually host it. If you think of the Olympics as being a grand event, you ain't seen nothing yet," concluded Turcotte.

The IRM was founded in 1974 by Rael, and is not only the largest UFO organization in the world (with more than 150,000 members in 100 countries) but also the only one whose goal is to welcome a peaceful and loving extraterrestrial civilization to earth—one referred to as 'Elohim', which translates to 'Those who came from the sky'. It is worth noting that this project has the support of 20 organizations counting more than half a million people worldwide…and the number keeps growing fast!

View original content:

SOURCE Raelian Movement