CAE releases its FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility report

MONTREAL, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today issued its Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, articulating the Company's achievements across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. This report is a single source of information in key areas signalling that CSR is inseparable from our core business strategy and activities.

"At CAE, our success is measured by actions and outcomes. This means contributing to a safer, more peaceful, and more sustainable world, now and for the generations to come," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 13,000-plus employees worldwide rally around this noble mission with an innovative mindset by building the next generation of digitally immersive and critical operations solutions, offering unparalleled customer experience and heeding the call for community action and support."

In this year's report, we continue to provide clear and transparent reporting on the achievements and issues that matter the most:

Environmental

Achieved carbon neutrality for the second consecutive year

All CAE buildings for which we have operational control use renewable energy or are covered by the purchase of renewable energy certificates

Completed our comprehensive climate-related risk assessment

Social

Provided support and relief efforts for the humanitarian crises in Ukraine and flooding in Germany

Took leadership and initiative to accelerate COVID-19 immunization via the Industry for Vaccination (IFV) coalition

Strengthened our commitment and practices to respect Human Rights by making significant updates to our corporate policy

Governance

Concluded the 2018-2023 CSR roadmap; introduced new governance, revised materiality matrix and newly created ESG Strategy team

Reinforced the connection between our core business and our sustainability agenda by demonstrating the ESG impact of each business line

Bolstered our approach to responsible supply chain management with our new CAE Supplier Code of Conduct

We continue to report to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task-Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

As a leading high-technology solutions provider, and a partner in academic and industry initiatives, CAE continues to advance on fully integrating sustainability practices in connection with business activities, build on our diversity, equity and inclusion culture and continue to promote a high-level of transparency, public engagement and accountability.

View a short video overview of the report here.

The full report can be downloaded at www.cae.com/investors/financial-reports.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a high-technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. www.cae.com

