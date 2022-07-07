D-Patrick Introduces a Completely Digital Car Buying Solution

D-Patrick Is now offering customers an opportunity to buy a vehicle completely online from a locally owned, fourth-generation family dealership.

D-Patrick offers a dedicated staff for online deliveries as soon as the next day to ensure buyers are properly acquainted with their vehicle purchase.

Advanced finance automation enables customers to see personalized payments on every used vehicle.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Patrick announced today the launch of online car buying, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and D-Patrick exemplary customer service. D-Patrick brings a new level of service to online buying. D-Patrick is proud to be the first dealership in this region to offer this type of shopping experience.

"Our customers throughout the United States can now purchase premium, pre-owned vehicles entirely online and have them delivered to their doorstep by qualified D-Patrick personnel," stated Mike O'Daniel, dealer principal and co-president at D-Patrick. "Regardless of our customers purchase path, all of our customers will enjoy our 'love it or return it' exchange policy which backs their purchase for 5 days or 300 miles."

D-Patrick uses Cox Automotive's state-of-the-art Esntial Commerce™ technology, which features a patent-pending finance automation that enables customers to see personalized payments on every vehicle in inventory and shop by make, model, price, and monthly budget.

Key benefits for consumers purchasing vehicles online include:

Automated financing (with automated approvals)

One price shopping

Online trade appraisals

Secure eSigning on most purchase paperwork

Automated fraud detection and prevention

As soon as next day delivery

"D-Patrick has been dedicated to providing an easy and fun vehicle purchase experience since 1934 and with this new launch, we can proudly offer our customers the option to buy a car 100 percent online," said Ray Farabaugh, dealer principal and co-president at D-Patrick. "Loyal customers who have been buying their cars from D-Patrick for generations as well as new buyers who may live anywhere in the continental United States, can expect excellent customer service and support whether they do business with us online or onsite at our dealership."

About D-Patrick

D-Patrick, Inc. currently employs approximately 380 local people in a variety of positions and now carries nine vehicle lines (Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Volkswagen) with 9 showrooms, 6 service departments, 6 parts departments, 4 body shops, and a corporate office. D-Patrick, Inc. employs the finest dealership staff, offers a superior service and sales experience, maintains a tremendous selection of new and used vehicles, and strives to offer the best deals in the tri-state area.

About Esntial Commerce™

Esntial Commerce is the industry's first white-label ecommerce solution that provides a fully automated and online ecommerce consumer car buying experience while transforming the traditional retailer deal process. Only Cox Automotive, with Esntial Commerce and its full suite of digital retailing, inventory, and merchandising tools, can help deliver on the promise of auto retail success with any consumer, on any deal, from anywhere.

