SAN ANTONIO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey, a San Antonio, TX-based vertically integrated real estate investment company, has closed on land in Goodyear, Arizona, the future home to the Senna at Canyon Trails multifamily community. With this development, Embrey is further broadening its footprint in the Phoenix metropolitan area, one of the fastest-growing markets in the country.

Embrey Expands Footprint in Phoenix Area (PRNewswire)

Senna at Canyon Trails will be a 284-unit Class A community that will feature upscale amenities such as a two-story clubhouse overlooking the resort-style pool and a meticulously landscaped courtyard with shade canopies and a firepit. The fitness center also faces the pool courtyard and offers on-demand technology. Other amenities include a connected dog washroom with a grooming table and dryer. Each unit will be equipped with high-end finishes, private balconies and 9' ceilings. A handful of ground floor units offer private yards around the pool and face the walkable retail and restaurants immediately adjacent to the property.

Goodyear is in the rapidly growing Southwest Valley of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Senna at Canyon Trails will be conveniently located near major transportation corridors and is approximately 23 miles from downtown Phoenix and 27 miles to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

"Goodyear has quickly become the Phoenix area's premier industrial and manufacturing submarket," states Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development. "This project will be part of a larger retail development and is near many desirable places of employment including Amazon, Chewy.com and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Senna at Canyon Trails will be a highly sought-after community for this rapidly growing area."

Construction is scheduled to commence this fall and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

San Antonio-based Embrey is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey