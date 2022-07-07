Advertise
Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services."

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167817/f320a37c83

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through August 11, 2022, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 (International), passcode 2122929. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices@RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-inc-sets-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301582112.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.