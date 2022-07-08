ESG.org Hosting Second Roundtable Event on July 26th

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG.org, an organization focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) professionals, will host its second ESG Roundtable Event on July 26th in New York City from 8:00 - 10:00AM.

Using the power of Governance to change the world!

This event follows the inaugural event held on May 17th in London's Canary Wharf. At this breakfast, the ESG.org team will discuss our innovative, practitioner focused approach to managing this evolving landscape. Come join the ESG.org team to discuss over breakfast. Networking time will be allotted to foster community growth. We are a new group designed to ensure that practitioners maintain a constant voice in the emerging ESG market.

We believe that the practitioners are responsible for providing clarity and support in these times of uncertainty. With significant experience, diversity and broad geographical representation, this group endeavors to bridge the gap between theory and application.

To register, contact events@esg.org

About ESG.org

Founded in 2018, ESG.org taps into the vast experience of the world's best environmental, risk and governance professionals and companies. The organization's goal is to help ESG practitioners define a future that is achievable and measurable.

