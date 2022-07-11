BairesDev Names Samuel Bauer SVP of Brand and Communications

Seasoned brand and communications strategist joins technology solutions company to elevate brand during period of hypergrowth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, announced today that Samuel Bauer has been named Senior Vice President of Brand and Communications. Bauer will head efforts to elevate the company's global brand and reputation as one of the most trusted nearshore technology companies in the United States.

"Samuel's deep expertise in brand and communications in the technology industry combined with his enthusiastic and creative approach will be a key addition to our team," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "Samuel will play a central role in taking our brand to new heights as we journey through our continued hyper-growth phase."

Prior to joining BairesDev, Bauer was Head of Communications and Brand at Meta. He also previously served as the Chief of Strategy and Communications Officer at Dun and Bradstreet, LatAm, and in the Bureau of Management at the United Nations. He holds advanced degrees from internationally-recognized institutions, such as Harvard University, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Zicklin School of Business, and Universitat de Barcelona.

"BairesDev is at a critical time in its growth, and I'm ecstatic to be joining this team of seasoned brand, communications and technology professionals," said Bauer. "I look forward to growing this team and working to bring BairesDev's unique value proposition and incredible talent to businesses across the US."

Bauer's hiring comes amid massive growth at BairesDev, including revenue growth of at least 110 percent this year and new projections of at least 10,000 employees by the end of 2024.

