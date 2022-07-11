New York Gov. Hochul joins NextEra Energy Transmission to celebrate commissioning of Empire State Transmission Line

AKRON, N.Y., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kathy Hochul joined state and local leaders and executives from NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC (NEET) to celebrate the commissioning of the Empire State Transmission Line.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The fight against climate change demands bold action and New York is leading the nation with innovative green energy initiatives," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "In partnership with companies like NextEra Energy Transmission, we are making major progress in our climate goals, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and ushering in a cleaner, greener New York for all."

A subsidiary of NEET, NextEra Energy Transmission New York developed, built and is operating the new 20-mile, 345-kilovolt line that connects the new Dysinger switchyard in Royalton, New York, with the new East Stolle switchyard in Elma, New York. In addition to providing access to existing renewable resources, the new transmission line advances New York's clean energy goals by supporting the integration of future renewable resources from western New York.

"Energizing the Empire State Line connects New Yorkers to renewable energy," said Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. "As NextEra Energy Transmission's first operational transmission asset in New York State, the Empire State Line supports the state's nation-leading goals to decarbonize the grid and provides New Yorkers with improved access to clean energy."

Rich Dewey, president and CEO of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said, "Through collaboration among NextEra Energy Transmission New York, the New York ISO, and the State, the Empire Line will improve system reliability and deliver additional clean resources to consumers. This project brings us that much closer to realizing a reliable grid of the future, while providing cost savings and reaching the state's emissions goals. We're proud to have played a role."

The Empire State Line is a major step toward New York's goal to achieve 70% renewable energy consumption by 2030 and a net zero-emission grid by 2040. The new project will enable the transmission of an additional 3,700 megawatts of renewable energy throughout the state. Upgrading New York's transmission system with projects like the Empire State Line not only connects New Yorkers to renewable resources, but also provides better environmental outcomes through emissions reduction, and improved grid reliability.

Linked to a new 345kV substation at East Stolle by the Empire State Line, the Dysigner Switchyard features a phase angle regulator (PAR), serving as a connection to seven 345kV lines, creating a new transmission hub in western New York that enables the flow of renewable energy. The PAR is an innovative transmission solution developed by NEETNY to manage power flow, providing grid operators greater operational flexibility to move renewable energy around the state of New York.

The Empire State Line was selected by the NYISO through a competitive solicitation process. Since the project's selection, NEETNY worked closely with the NYISO and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) to meet all legal and regulatory requirements for the development, permitting and construction of the Empire State Line. Both the NYISO and the PSC were instrumental in providing clear expectations and meeting schedule milestones for the coordination and planning required for this project.

"NextEra Energy Transmission is very well positioned to support the development, construction, and operation of large transmission projects in New York State. NextEra Energy companies provide a unique combination of technical, financial and operational capabilities that are unmatched in the industry. NextEra Energy Transmission has been awarded and is developing more competitive transmission projects in North America than any other company. In addition, the company has valuable experience operating subsea transmission lines through its Trans Bay Cable subsidiary," Valle added.

NextEra Energy Transmission

NextEra Energy Transmission owns, develops, finances, constructs, and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmission operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York, Texas, and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in 10 states and six regional transmission organizations and one Canadian province, with numerous projects under development and construction in the United States. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC