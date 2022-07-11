Philadelphia Cream Cheese Opens Feeladelphia, A First Of Its Kind Restaurant Where You Don't Order Food, You Order Feelings

Philadelphia cream cheese is partnering with award-winning chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra to deliver a multi-sensorial and feelings-based dining concept and cookbook experience.

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, the world has been on autopilot. Whether it be monotonous work, cooking the same family dinners over and over, or mindlessly scrolling through TikTok, many consumers have forgotten what it feels like to, well, feel.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9067251-philadelphia-cream-cheese-opens-feeladelphia-restaurant-you-order-feelings/

Philadelphia cream cheese, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is interrupting life's cruise control by opening a multisensorial dining concept, Feeladelphia by Philadelphia cream cheese, where you don't order food, you order feelings. In addition to the restaurant, the brand is also releasing The Feeladelphia Experience: An Immersive Cookbook, a limited-edition 'journey through the senses' that can be experienced at home, inviting people to engage in cooking, eating and feeling through food in an entirely new way.

This one-of-a-kind experience is created in partnership with Jeremiah Stone and Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra, head chefs and owners of Michelin-starred Contra and Wildair. To bring Feeladelphia to life, diners will be taken on a sensorial and experiential journey of cream cheese-infused dishes curated just for this event. Guests will explore, taste, and discover a range of feelings with each new dish, as they are fully immersed with captivating visuals, stimulating sounds and sensorial surprises to enhance each feeling.

"Our brand platform, 'You Don't Just Taste It. You Feel It,' was inspired by consumer narratives describing how Philadelphia cream cheese goes beyond incredible taste to stimulate the senses and evoke feeling in every bite," said Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia. "We wanted to bring that idea to life in a novel way, so we partnered with two renowned chefs to explore how Philadelphia can transform dishes into a range of feelings. We're excited to share this unique and immersive experience with our fans through both the Feeladelphia restaurant and an experiential cookbook."

Throughout the experience, guests will be taken through a multi-course tasting menu featuring dishes such as allure, curiosity, and spontaneity. As a sneak peak, allure is the restaurant's opening dish, featuring an enticing combination of cream cheese-infused spreads that not only tempt the taste buds with a duality of textures, but also entice the eyes as they're placed atop a homemade baked cracker in a captivating checker-pattern. The dish is then topped with Kaluga caviar, adding an additional pop of flavor and texture that compliments the dueling spreads. Throughout the menu, guests will experience a range of textures, temperatures, visuals, and flavors, opening their worlds to Philadelphia's unique ability to transform any dish into a feeling.

"For us, feelings and food are always connected, so when the team at Philadelphia presented this concept, we felt inspired to create a bespoke menu based on real feelings versus specific ingredients," said Chef Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra. "The dishes all feature Philadelphia Cream Cheese and allow guests to explore in an entirely new way," added Chef Jeremiah Stone.

Feeladelphia will be open in New York City for a limited time only from July 14-16. Reservations are on a first-come first-serve basis and Philadelphia fans can visit OpenTable at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 11, 2022 to book a reservation for the three-hour multi-sensorial experience. The Feeladelphia dining experience will be $35 per person, with all proceeds donated to charity.

For those unable to visit the restaurant, fans can engage their senses at home with the limited-edition Feeladelphia Experience: An Immersive Cookbook.

Unlike an ordinary cookbook - in addition to featuring a variety of recipes, including some of those served at the Feeladelphia restaurant, fans will engage all of their senses from cover to cover with stimulating storytelling that includes edible pages, interactive scents, curated sonic experiences and much more! The cookbook will be available for pre-order beginning July 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET, by visiting Feeladelphiacookbook.com .

For more information on the Feeladelphia restaurant or to pre-order the Feeladelphia Experience: An Immersive Cookbook follow @phillycreamchs on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting ww.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT CHEFS JEREMIAH STONE AND FABIÁN VON HAUSKE VALTIERRA

Chef-owners of Contra, Wildair and Peoples, Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra pride themselves on cooking ambitious yet accessible food. Inspired by their personal histories and the culinary traditions found in New York's Lower East Side, in 2014 they opened Contra, a tasting menu-only restaurant, which has held one Michelin star since 2016. Wildair, a casual wine bar, followed in 2015 and quickly gained recognition from The New York Times, which awarded it two stars and Bon Appetit, which named it a Best New Restaurant 2016. In 2019, the pair opened Peoples, a wine shop and accompanying wine bar in The Market Line at Essex Crossing. Stone and von Hauske Valtierra's cooking has earned them accolades such as Bloomberg "Ones to Watch" (2019), GQ "Chefs of the Year" (2018) and Food & Wine "Best New Chefs" (2016), Forbes "30 Under 30" (2016), Conde Nast Travelers "10 Young Chefs to Watch" (2016).

View original content:

SOURCE Kraft Heinz