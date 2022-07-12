Alberto Cribiore Joins Algorand Board of Directors

BOSTON , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand, a leading blockchain technology company, today announced that Alberto Cribiore has joined the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2022.

Founded by Turing award winner and MIT professor Silvio Micali in 2017, Algorand is a fully decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain network that provides a common platform for building products and services for a borderless economy.

Alberto Cribiore is Vice Chairman, Institutional Clients Group at Citi, a role he has held since 2008, which encompasses all Citi activities except the Consumer Bank. As a member of the Senior Advisory Group, Mr. Cribiore serves some of Citi's largest and most important clients, interfacing with CEOs and Board of Directors of global companies, governments and central banks to ensure that Citi can provide them with best-in-class advice and services. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Cribiore was a member of the Board of Directors of Merrill Lynch where he served as non-executive Chairman in 2007. A native of Milan, Italy, Mr. Cribiore graduated cum laude from Bocconi University in 1969 with degrees in business and economics.

"Blockchain technology will rewire the financial infrastructure that supports the global economy and change financial services dramatically. As an Algorand board member, I will contribute my experience in traditional finance to help bring Algorand's technically superior blockchain innovation to the world at scale," Mr. Cribiore stated.

"We are thrilled to have Alberto joining our Board of Directors as few people in the world have achieved Alberto's level of success in the financial services industry. As Algorand shifts its focus from 'building the product' to 'bringing the product to market' to solve real world problems, Alberto's help and mentorship will be pivotal for our adoption by the financial services industry," said Silvio Micali, Algorand Founder and Board Chairman.

About Algorand

Algorand is transforming economic models and economies of all kinds. Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high–performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, our sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

