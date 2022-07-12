American Veterans Group Provides Donation to Harvard Undergraduate Veteran Organization

Gift will foster academic success for student veterans; Gift made possible by Harvard University's decision to appoint AVG as co-manager on recent bond issue

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has provided a donation to Harvard Undergraduate Veteran Organization (HUVO). HUVO will use AVG's gift to foster academic success among military veterans who are studying as undergraduate student veterans at Harvard College.

The gift to HUVO is a result of Harvard University's decision to appoint AVG as co-manager on its recent $500 million, President and Fellows Harvard College taxable bond issue.

AVG is a rapidly growing investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veteran causes. The firm directs its philanthropic giving to communities where it and its clients do business.

"At AVG, we make it a priority to support veterans who choose to further their education by studying at colleges and universities after their military service," said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. "One way we furthered that mission is by directing our investment banking expertise to support bond transactions initiated by institutions of higher learning. Harvard's decision to engage our services points to the success we've had developing expertise managing higher ed bond issues. The related support for HUVO furthers the student organization's worthy mission and aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver broader social impact for clients such as Harvard University."

HUVO guides military veterans through the process of applying to attend Harvard, fosters their academic success during their years on campus and prepares them for the next steps in their professional or academic careers.

"AVG's generosity will go a long way toward helping student veterans thrive at Harvard," said Hudson Miller, president of Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization. "We truly appreciate AVG's support and admire its commitment as a public benefit corporation to improve the lives of veterans and their families nationwide through its philanthropy."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker-dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Harvard Undergraduate Veteran Organization

Since being established in 2018, HUVO has grown from eight to 49 members. Every undergraduate student veteran who is accepted into Harvard is referred to HUVO. HUVO provides veterans access to information about on-campus events and resources; networking opportunities with other veteran and non-veteran students; transportation to medical appointments and the VA; and assistance for veterans who rely on public transportation to get to campus. HUVO fosters a community of service through its annual Veterans Day Challenge fundraiser, which benefits non-profit organizations in the Boston area that support local veterans. HUVO also arranges mentorships for Harvard ROTC students, matching them with veteran students to share their military experiences with future military leaders.

