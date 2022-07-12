Founder of Residential Plumbing Company Price Brothers, Inc. Announces New CEO

Legacy of Valuing Employees and Producing Quality Product Passes from Father to Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local plumbing company Price Brothers, Inc. is getting a new CEO, as founder Bob Price steps down from his position as CEO after 45 years in the business. He now transitions leadership over to his son, Matthew Price, who grew up working at Price Brothers and brings over two decades of industry expertise built from years working in all aspects of the plumbing business.

Price Brothers, Inc., known locally within the Greater C­harlotte area as a force for plumbing within the residential new construction market, has built a brand based on its commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, a tone set by Bob Price.

"It is definitely hard to let go after 45 years, but it's with great pride that I step down from my position and entrust it to my son Matt," stated Bob Price, owner of Price Brothers, Inc. "I am confident that the lessons I've shared with him over the years will be invaluable as he continues to grow and evolve the Price Brothers brand. I am leaving this company in very capable hands, and I know great things will come with Matt at the helm."

Matthew Price, a licensed master commercial and residential plumber in both North Carolina and South Carolina, will now serve as the new CEO of the organization. His priority is on ensuring that the company's culture is built around demonstrating its commitment to valuing employees and producing quality product. Price will oversee all aspects of the business, including daily operations and finance, employee engagement, strategic planning and driving company culture. He will align both the company's strategic plan and leadership team to ensure long-term success for Price Brothers.

The new CEO grew up in the Price Brothers business, starting out as a young teen sweeping floors and stocking the warehouse. Early in his career, Matthew Price served in a variety of departments at Price Brothers, including field work, estimating, accounts payable, operations and special projects, before leaving to run a company in a specialized segment of the plumbing industry.

After watching his son successfully run a business, Bob Price brought his son back in 2018 as an Operations Specialist. With experience serving in a wide range of positions to truly understand the plumbing business from the ground up, Matthew Price is in a solid position to lead Price Brothers to continued success.

For more information, visit https://www.pricebrothersinc.com.

About Price Brothers, Inc.

Price Brothers, Inc. is a plumbing company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and now led by Matthew Price, CEO. Price Brothers focuses primarily on plumbing projects targeted to the residential market for new home construction and light commercial projects within the Charlotte Metro. Founded in 1977, the company has grown over 45 years to more than 380 employees. For more information, visit www.pricebrothersinc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Price Brothers, Inc.