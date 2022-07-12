Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler, Florida

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler, Inc. The acquisition further strengthens Pye-Barker's presence in Jacksonville, Florida and the surrounding markets of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

"All of us at Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler feel we now have a genuine partner who has our best interest at heart."

Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler is a full-service fire sprinkler company specializing in commercial and industrial fire sprinkler and protection systems. Allen Bender and Terry Modlin founded Bender & Modlin together in 1999 after a combined 50-year career as sprinkler contracting managers. Bender & Modlin is an active member of the National Fire Protection Association, and supporter of the F.A.S.T. Apprenticeship Program and the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies.

"Terry Modlin and I are thrilled to now be a part of the Pye-Barker family and to be moving to a new season in the evolution of our company. From the first meeting with Pye-Barker, it's been evident that this is the right move. The process has been seamless, and we're excited about the future for our customers and employees," said Allen Bender, President of Bender & Modlin. "We have a great personal relationship with the Pye-Barker management team, and all of us at Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler feel that we now have a genuine partner who has our best interest at heart."

"Bender & Modlin has a well-deserved reputation for consistently putting their customer first by recommending and building the most efficient and effective fire sprinkler systems in the industry," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their focus on the customer is unmatched and they're a great group of people to work with. I couldn't be happier that we are joining forces."

Bender & Modlin will retain its name, leadership, and knowledgeable employees.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is the leader in fire protection and life safety, with more than 120 locations and 3,000 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

