Robocorp Named a High Performer in the Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Summer 2022

As the RPA Industry Grows, Robocorp is Recognized for their Outstanding Work and Exceptional Reviews from Real Users

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp , the top provider of Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA), has been awarded six bades by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace: Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Small-Business Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Enterprise Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Asia Regional Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and India Regional Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Robocorp logo (PRNewsfoto/Robocorp) (PRNewswire)

Robocorp received a score of 8.63 out of 10 on the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Relationship Index from G2 and 8.42 out of 10 on the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Relationship Index: Small-Business from G2. The company's overall rating on G2 is 4.6 out of 5 stars from 48 reviews with every review being 4 stars or higher.

"We are honored to be awarded these six badges and recognized by G2 in such a substantial way," said Dave Dabbah, Chief Marketing Officer at Robocorp. "Our company is dedicated to providing consumers with the best RPA solutions available and it's a testament to our work and our technology to receive such positive reviews from users."

The Summer 2022 Quarterly report from G2 highlights the top rated solutions in the industry based on real customer reviews. All reviews are manually reviewed by G2 for validity before being posted and reflected in the score. Companies are awarded based on the reviews of verified users compared to similar products in each category. In order to be included, a product must have received 10 or more reviews

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

These awards come in the wake of additional recognition from G2 including the Users Love Us badge, which awards companies with 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars.

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Robocorp) on G2's Robocorp review page.

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. The company makes it easy, affordable and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robocorp